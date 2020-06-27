Outrage As Boris Johnson Spends Only £9 Of Taxpayer Money On Haircut

Westminster - New pictures have emerged after the prime minister’s new haircut today. Coming in at a cost of £9 to the UK taxpayer, the price tag has been met with anger by many.

Twitter user Mark Summers wrote: “I work hard all year and seeing the Government spend so little of my tax money on Boris Johnson’s personal grooming is an absolute disgrace”. Another posted “I know things are lean right now but come on. The man looks like Andy Warhol waking up from an all-night bender”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer called the cost “insulting” claiming that it was an “utterly unacceptable use of public funds at a time when many higher end salons are going out of business” before making a comparison to Worzel Gummidge which drew sniggers from back benches.

Opting for a local Supercuts in Holloway Road, Johnson’s official spokesperson said the budget hairdressers was selected in order to make sure his hair would remain a source of delight and more importantly – distraction for the British public, while the PM struggles to get a handle on the pandemic situation.