Metallica to play at Prince Louis christening

Some royal eyebrows are being raised as it’s been revealed that heavy metal band, Metallica, is to perform their iconic song, Enter Sandman, at Prince Louis’s christening service later today.

Ardent Royal watchers assert this proves the young Royals are now hell-bent on pushing the family’s stuffy and fuddy-duddy image into the modern age, following the recent break with tradition when during Harry and Meghan’s wedding the pop hit, Stand by Me, was performed by a gospel choir.

A source close to Prince William said: ‘Although they don’t look the type William and Kate love heavy metal and tatts and would rather have what they call some ‘real music’ instead of the usual Vaughan Williams boring old classical crap at the sprog’s service.’

Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen and Prince Phillip will not be attending the christening, as they were more into death metal.