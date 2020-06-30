New pop group ‘Chris Whitty and the Croakers’ deny ‘Cashing-in’

The government’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, and a group of Downing Street insiders have refuted allegations that the newly formed musical group is seeking to profit from its recent daily stint on BBC1.

The band which features Whitty on vocals, Priti Patel on the cymbals, Robert Jenrick on the fiddle and Boris Johnson on the horn, has announced a new touring schedule starting with Bournemouth and Brighton beaches, followed by Durham and Liverpool city centres.

The band also denies that the choice of covers on its new album ‘Deadly Embrace’ has been chosen for the connections with the Covid-19 pandemic. Whitty insists that tracks such as The Police’s ‘Don’t stand so close to me’, Peggy Lee’s ‘Fever’, Blur’s ‘Ambulance’, Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Empty Sky’ and Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’ were chosen purely for their musical characteristics.

The band’s manager Dominic Cummings, who has personally organised the events will also be the band’s roadie and driver, and has already done ‘A recce’ on part of the route to make sure he knows where to go. Cummings also vowed to ‘Fix a few things, in case the newly formed rival group, Sir Patrick Valance and the Vanities, tries to pinch our number one spot.’