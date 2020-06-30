Stones give Trump permission to use their latest track, “I’m A Mad Orange Twat”

Legendary UK rock and roll band, The Rolling Stones have abandoned possible legal action against US President and Bleach Boy fan, Donald Trump. They had issued him with a cease-and-desist-you-scumbag letter, for the continued use of their music since 2016, but this agreement allows him free and continued use of the new track.

Against the wishes of the band, the President’s staff had been playing Stones tracks during his rallies, visits to the bathroom, golf tournaments and wall-building ceremonies.

During an interview with Mick Jagger, the lead singer admitted that Trump’s use of the bands’ music without permission, was seriously pissing him off.

“It’s not right is it?”, he said, “I mean, me and Keith don’t jump about on stage to one of his speeches about immigration, then storm off again after having a tear up with some journalist of Far East extraction, do we? I’m hoping the lunatic stops using our stuff now because we need it for artistic purposes, such as background music for perfume, car and telly commercials.”