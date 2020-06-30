Threat of Dolly Parton and Metallica fails to put off mud enthusiasts

Fans of unsanitary fields of muck descended on Worthy Farm in their thousands today for the annual Glastonbury Festival, uninhibited by gloomy forecasts of performances by Dolly Parton, Lily Allen, Arcade Fire and Metallica. The Glastonbury Festival has long been the premier destination for aficionados of mud, and those who just want to ‘open their minds’ to new and challenging types of flooding.

This year’s festival promises a stellar line-up of waterlogged fields, fetid toilets and poor amenities. However, forecasters have predicted spates of shoegazing indie rock, unmitigating showers of experimental electronica, and a deluge of country & western scheduled for Sunday night. Revellers have also been warned to come prepared for outbursts of circus skills, poetry, theatre and comedy.

Organisers are hoping to avoid repeats of the 2013 festival, in which the heavens closed and festival-goers were forced to endure fair, sunny conditions with little respite from The Rolling Stones, and the 2011 festival, when a wave of flash rapping left parts of the site entirely engulfed in F-words. ‘It’s all part of the Glastonbury experience’, said one reveller preparing for the long weekend in Somerset. ‘You hope for the best, but everyone knows there’s always the risk of indie.’

He added: ‘If it happens, you just have to make the most of it and enjoy the effluent slurry regardless.’