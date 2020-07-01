We’re going on a bar hunt. We’re going to find an open one. What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.

Uh-uh! This bus looks busy. We can’t go over it. We can’t go under it. Oh no! We’ve got to get on it! Scuse me Missis! Scuse me Mister! Scuse me, Scuse Me!

We’re going on a bar hunt. We’re going to find an open one. What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.

Uh-uh! A queue outside the pub And it’s only 9am. We can’t go over it. We can’t go under it. Oh no! We’ve got to wait in it! Stand and chatter. Stand and chatter. Stand and chatter

We’re going on a bar hunt. We’re going to find an open one. What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.

Uh-uh! Contact details for trace and trace. We can’t go over it, We can’t go under it. Oh no! We’ve got to comply with it! Name and phone! Name and phone! Name and phone!

.We’re going on a bar hunt. We’re going to find an open one. What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.

Uh-uh! You have to use an app.We can’t get round it. We can’t avoid it. Oh no! We’ve got to go try and use it! Three bitters and a lager top! Three bitters and a lager top! Three bitters and a lager top!

We’re going on a bar hunt. We’re going to find an open one. What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.

Uh-uh! A plastic screen and social distancing. We can’t go over it. We can’t go under it. Oh no! We can only look through it! Speak up I can’t hear you. Speak up I can’t hear you. Speak up I can’t hear you

We’re going on a bar hunt. We’re going to find an open one. What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.

Uh-uh! A barman has appeared. Dressed tip to toe in PPE. We can’t go over it. We can’t go under it. We’ve got to put up with it! Thanks mate, we’ll sort em out. Thanks mate we’ll sort em out. Thanks Mate we’ll sort em out

We’re going on a bar hunt. We’re going to find an open one. What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.

Uh-uh! Someone wanted nibbles too.Crisps, pork scratchings and dry roasted nuts.

We can’t go over it. We can’t go under it. We’ve got to forget about it. I’ll remember next round. I’ll remember next round. I’ll remember next round

We’re going on a bar hunt. We’re going to find an open one. What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.

Uh-uh! The beers warm. Warm and flat after three months in the cellar. And how do you drink it through a face mask anyway? And how do you drink it through a face mask anyway? And how do you drink it through a face mask anyway?

We’re going on a bar hunt. We’re going to find an open one. What a beautiful day! We’re not scared.

Quick! Leave the drink on the table. Ignore social distancing. Delete the app. Tear up your contact details. Abuse the queue. Get a kebab on the way home

Get to our front door. Open the door. Up the stairs Uh-uh!

We forgot to shut the door. Back down stairs. Back upstairs. Into the bedroom Into the bed Under the covers. And before you go to sleep you promise yourself I’m never going on a bar hunt again.

