A poem for Super Saturday, with apologies to Dorothy Parker

Oh yes, Super Saturday’s going to be great

Because Britain’s a sensible nation

As we exit from lockdown, we’ll exercise care

To act with our known moderation

There’s no chance on Earth we’ll descend on the shops

And let COVID-19 run free

Or pack out the pubs like sardines in a can

Then if it goes wrong, say ‘Not me’

We did not, you’ll recall, descend on the beach

At the very first chance that we got

We didn’t forget to stay six feet apart

Or leave behind turds in a box

The Brits of today have such great common sense

Their brain power has never been higher

They didn’t vote Tory, they didn’t vote leave

And they’d never believe a posh liar

For Britain today is a sensible place

A warm, friendly old Ruritania

There’s no way this whole thing is going tits-up

And I am Marie of Romania