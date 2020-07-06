BBC launch “David Starkey takes a knee”

The BBC has placed its summer ratings hopes on a new audience participation gameshow, as the new TV schedules were announced today.

In ‘David Starkey takes a Knee’, eager members of the public and a roster of celebrities no one has heard of take it in turns to knee the much loved controversialist in the testicles.

Points will be awarded by a panel of three judges for force, style and artistic expression. The judges then each select a group of contestants who they will mentor into later rounds, each running a special ‘boot camp’.

In the series finale, after each attempt, Starkey will sing “Staying Alive” and points will be awarded to contestants according to the level of falsetto or soprano achieved. The show will be presented by Vinnie Jones.

In a unfortunate coincidence, Channel Four have a similar project in development involving Piers Morgan in the Starkey role. Provisionally entitled “Gooliebox” it will be presented by Scarlett Moffatt with commentary by Steph and Dom, Jenny and Lee, and the Siddiquis.

Asked to comment on the development of two such similar programmes, a spokesman for the Viewers and Listeners Association said: ‘The clash is unfortunate: it is a question of viewer choice. But at least it is not just the same old bollocks’.