Man City overturn Europe ban, Bristol Rovers opt to keep theirs

Unbeknownst to fans of Bristol Rovers, the club has been banned from European football since 1883, which ironically has never been a problem, since they never qualified. With their highest ever position, finishing 6th in the second tier of English football, the closest Rovers have got to Europe, was a pre-season friendly on the Isle of Wight.

Rovers are Bristol’s third largest football club, behind Bristol City and Gloucestershire County Cricket Club. Said one Gas Head: ‘Apparently we’d also been banned from winning the Premiership and the FA Cup; which definitely explains the last 40 years to me. And we only won the Watney Cup in 1972, because we dressed up as the under-eleven’s Cub-scout football team’.

Meanwhile Tottenham are due to narrowly miss out on qualifying for an automatic spot to be banned from Europe. Said one Spurs fan: ‘I dream of being good enough to be banned from a trophy’.

Share this story...

Posted: Jul 14th, 2020 by

Click for more article by ..

Tagged: , ,

More Stories about: News In Brief

Click for full archive for 'News In Brief'

© 2020 NewsBiscuit | Powered by Deluxe Corporation | Stories (RSS) | T & C | Privacy | Disclaimer