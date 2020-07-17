Man sentences pan to yet another cycle in the dishwasher

A Retford man has sentenced a pan to a sixth consecutive cycle round in the dishwasher, it has been announced. The news come after Paul McBride, 43 noticed that the pan had failed to come out totally clean after a fifth wash, still containing significant debris from a spaghetti bolognese meal four days ago.

The pan will join a couple of cups, a random knife and a horizontally placed baking tray which blocks everything from the water blade, in a seemingly long-term cleaning programme, which studies have shown have little chance of success. Critics, including McBride’s wife, have argued vociferously that such a punitive approach does not address the root cause of the problem, and why can’t he add some f@*king rinse aid and clean the filter once in a while.

‘It hurts. It works’, said McBride, after meting out the punishment to the burnt orange 10-inch Le Creuset pan, in front of his wife and crying children, following a cursory glance at it whilst unloading his Hotpoint dishwasher. ‘And you’ll have plenty of time to bloody well think about why you’re still not ready for release back into the cupboard during the super-hot four-hour 80 degree cycle I’m going to put you on’, concluded McBride, with a slam of the door.