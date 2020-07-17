Man who ‘never watches the BBC’ outraged over Neil sacking

A man has been fulminating against the axing of Andrew Neil’s Daily Politics show on BBC2, having forgotten that he tells everyone he meets that he never watches the BBC anyway.

‘His interviews were always sharp and incisive’, said Philip Cannon, ‘probably. I mean they probably were, because I never watch the BBC so wouldn’t know.’

‘They said on Radio 4 that he’d be back for elections and one-offs, so that’s something. But there again I don’t know whether they said that because I never listen to Radio 4, either. Or any of the BBCs stations. No programmes, nothing. Ever. Certainly not Killing Eve. Series 3 was a let-down, wasn’t it?’