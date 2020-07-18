Tracey Emin to mass produce ‘My Bed’

Controversial artist Tracey Emin has announced plans to mass-produce one of her most famous artworks. Described as seminal because of the extensive use of novel materials like used condoms, ‘My Bed’ was created in 1998 and the original has just been sold for £2.3 million at auction.

In conjunction with mattress maker Sleepeezee, Emin has acquired 300 similar beds and over the next two years plans to get drunk every night, eat a large curry, flick cigarette ash, shag a total stranger and piss the sheets. For added uniqueness, she might also vomit randomly here and there.

Charles Saatchi has already said he would buy one for £5 million and personally sleep in it himself. Plans are already afoot, if and when Tracey tires of this lifestyle, to source soiled beds from old folks’ homes, featuring actual dead people, signed by her for authenticity.

