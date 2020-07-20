Dickensian Tory West End show ready for Christmas

Boris Johnson is planning to lift the nation’s spirits, marking the end of his Brexit transition period and the impending Covid-19 second wave by opening UK theatres for a touring production of a newly commissioned Dickensian musical, Oliver Stick Twist or Bust. Written in Latin by Dickens tribute act Jacob Rees-Mogg, the lead role will be a man-child played by Oliver Dowden. It will be produced by Mikey Grove and stage managed from the wings by Dominic Cummings.

In the workhouse, Oliver rejects the amount of PPE on offer and asks Matt Hancock’s Beadle, Mr Bumble, for some more. Mr Sunak announces lashings of new gruel from the Soup Dragon’s well but it turns out to be the same old gruel slightly reheated, and so together they drop the Clanger. Oliver falls in with Faylin’s criminal gang of incompetents which features a cameo by Boris Johnson as lovable moptop The Artful Todger. Anne Widdecombe will put in a turn (or give everyone a bit of a turn) by dancing the role of Nancy. The opening performance will be at the Witham in Barnard Castle.