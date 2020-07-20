Vaccine will also give you ‘Spidey powers’, says Hancock

Not content with over-exaggerating the number of UK virus tests, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has claimed that any Covid-19 vaccine will enable patients to climb walls, shoot spider-webs and change their clothes in a phone box, if they can find one. Britain, he said, would be a world leader in curing the virus and helping people to shoot lasers from their eyes.

The claims have followed the revelation that Hancock has personally drunk 60,000 doses of the vaccine in the hope of gaining X-ray vision. A spokesman explained: ‘There are many practical applications for x-rays, but primarily Matt intends to use it for looking at boobies’.