Covid-19 will blink first, Johnson promises

Boris Johnson has claimed that the Covid-19 will agree a last minute ‘cessation of infection’ because it needs Britain more than Britain needs it. ‘The German car industry don’t want people stuck at home, so they will ensure that the virus comes to a sensible arrangement,’ said the Prime Minister from his Covid battle-bus, with it’s slogan ‘We spend £1 billion a day on Covid-19. Why not spend that on the NHS instead?’

‘I have spoken to top scientists and they have told me that without humans, the virus wouldn’t survive, so it depends completely on us playing ball,’ continued the albino love child of Worzel Gummidge and Margaret Thatcher. Let me tell you – if it thinks I going to infect myself by shaking hands with Covid patients, we’ll I can see its point.’