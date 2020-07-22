Fears grow for ‘missing in action’ Rees-Mogg

Fears for the safety and well being of terrifying oddball Jacob Rees-Mogg have been growing steadily, as he has now not been seen in public since before lockdown. Once tipped as a future Tory high-flyer, the North East Somerset weirdo couldn’t put a foot wrong as Brexit supporters espoused his every utterance, even though they’d never have once considered pissing on him and his ilk had he been on fire under normal circumstances.

Costermonger Barry Shite from Billericay commented: ‘OK, so maybe he was as odd as facking bottle of toenails, but he said good stuff about them foreigners and Muslamics an that. And he was dead clever too. To tell the truth I never understood most of that bleedin’ stuff he came out with in Latin. But he knew better than scum like what I am so I thought he was brill.’ Asked earlier today when visiting a cake factory about Rees-Mogg’s whereabouts, Boris Johnson said: ‘I-I-I-I-I err… err… err… um… um…um… Jacob who?’