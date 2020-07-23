Amber Heard’s affections to become new way of measuring wealth

Following criticism that the dollar figure was affected by daily fluctuations in stock prices and exchange rates, the new way of accurately measuring an individual’s net worth will be how much Amber Heard is attracted to them.

The model turned kinda-sorta actress was formerly married to megastar Johnny Depp when mere millions were enough to lure her. She next fell head over heels in love with tech billionaire Elon Musk and only an intervention by friends saved him from being married to (and by now divorced by) the willowy blonde, who was recently witnessed practising writing her name ‘Amber Bezos’, ‘Amber Heard-Bezos’ and, in a mischievous moment, ‘Amber heard his net worth went up by 10 billion in a single day’.