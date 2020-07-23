Russia to be called ‘the big bad wolf’ in future official documents

In recognition of its new role as scapegoat for any votes that don’t go the way the elites want, Russia will in future be referred to as ‘the big bad wolf’ in all official documents. The move follows an official report which concluded that Russia had tried to interfere in a number of Western elections using bots, or Facebook, or… well it was very bad, whatever it was.

An anonymous source at the Kremlin obligingly confirmed that they’d even sought to influence the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, saying: ‘Oh yes, we were completely obsessed with that, it was all we could talk about… remind me, is Scotland the island next to Britain, or is that Wales?’