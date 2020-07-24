Nurse honoured for 30 years of speaking in first person plural

‘And how are we today?’ is how Staff Nurse Helen Carter has greeted every patient in her care for 30 years. Today her devotion to the first-person plural was recognised by a special award.

Patients, colleagues and even family members cannot recall a single occasion when Helen used the second person in everyday conversation. ‘I’d be making a sandwich,’ said husband Phil, 48, and she’d say ‘Having cheese today, are we?’ accompanied by a tilt of the head and an empathetic smile.’

A delighted Helen was presented with the award at a ceremony in the hospital where she works. ‘Is that award for me? Oh, we are being generous, aren’t we?’