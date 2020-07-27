All the Tory ladies they did swoon for Boris

His smile infectious back in those Brexit days

and yet you knew each time he meets a lovely filly

His rampant willy would try to get its way

But even Bojo couldn’t fight it off

As Covid 19 made him sweat and cough

Oh this year I’m not off to Sunny Spain Y Viva Espana

Cause Dominic has cancelled all the planes Y Viva Espana

Can’t chat up Tracy, Bev and Dor, nor even poor Sandra

And risk my maracas getting sore, Espana por favor

Given the chance, a hot romance would be the answer

A matador or flamenco dancer would be fine

Someone who’d sweep me off my feet like Valentino

I think it helped that I was p&%%3d on cheap red wine

He held me close, it almost was obscene

And within a day I got Covid 19

Oh this year I’m not off to Tenerife Y Viva Espana

My insurance won’t pay up, the bloody thief Y Viva Espana

When I’m home I’m in quarantine for weeks or furloughed like Tanya

I’m paddle less and stranded up s&^t creek Espana por favor

When I first arrived my skin was pink and pasty

But in a week or so well ‘everything’ would brown

But now it looks that I’ll be in the airport queuing

The locals shooing us quickly out of town

My air bridge has collapsed within a day

and now I find I’m going back the other way

Oh this year the Balearics off the cards Y Viva Espana

And learning all that Spanish, that was hard, Y Viva Espana

Next year it’s Blackpool or Skegness on sea, self-catering in a camper

That’s the end of f^$%*g Spain for me, Espana por favor

theboyinthebubble