Government clarifies that Michael Green does not need to quarantine

Today the Government has clarified that travel quarantine precautions do not apply to fictional personas and other alter egos, thus Michael Green will not be subject to any quarantine requirement and that he is expected to return to work at the Department of Transport immediately on his return to the UK. However Michael’s alter alter ego, Grant Shapps, has insisted he never left the UK so can resume working as soon as practicable.

‘As soon as Michael Green returns I will be available for work,’ said Mr Shapps from what sounded like a Spanish telephone service. However, Mr Green has insisted he isn’t leaving Spain as ‘there are too many timeshare and other get-rich-quick money-making schemes to take advantage of’.

‘OK, then I will return to work as soon as Sebastian Fox or Corinne Stockheath, whoever they are, gets back,’ said the Transport Secretary via a changing Wikipedia entry, denying he was over firmly denying denying he was in Spain.