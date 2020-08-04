Russian President Vladimir Putin is to join the House of Lords along with a list of other politicians who helped make Brexit a reality, Downing Street has announced.

Russian billionaire newspaper owner Evgeny Lebedev who was also nominated to be a cross bench peer and will sit alongside Putin, a don’t double-cross me bench peer. Evgeny said, ‘I am of course extremely excited that President Putin is coming to the Lords, I know I speak on behalf of all my Russian friends in London, those that are still alive, when I say that this is the greatest moment in the history of the whole world. Nothing that has ever happened or will ever happen that can be as important as this moment. It is as if a light has been shone into the darkness of our lives and we are uplifted in a way that is transcendent and unique, like a star, its light is pure and affects the soul….. etc.’

Critics had been warned not to be surprised by Putin’s nomination, it is thought that a redacted part of the Tory Party suppressed Russia report which was originally thought to say ‘it was Putin, Lord help us’, actually says ‘Put Putin in the Lords it helps us’.