Signs you are in a disaster movie

The cleverest people have been gathered to work on one project

Instead of mansions, the rich are building and moving into massive ugly concrete bunkers

Most people on the planet have been addressed by their leaders and told to stay inside

There have been reports of immense swarms of insects

Infrastructure has been collapsing or exploding

World leaders have ignored the warnings and advice of eminent scientists

Luxury yachts are ominously anchored off shore

People have been captivated by footage of a mushroom cloud on the news

The wealthiest are showing an unhealthy interest in space

It’s 20 degrees hotter today than it should be

The Chief Scientist/Cop has dropped their family off at what turns out to be the epicentre of the disaster

You can’t find bog rolls to buy anywhere

There are strange lights in the sky

The bees have mysteriously disappeared, as have the dolphins

The internet has gone a little strange

Children with blond hair have started appearing everywhere

An honourable scientist / journalist tries to warn the authorities, but they treat him like an idiot

Your vision is impaired by Shaky Cam

There is a Volcano/Dam nearby – it WILL erupt/collapse

Everyone around you is really famous and will therefore die any second

Your dog is a motherfucking hero

The laws of physics have been abandoned and you refuse to listen to any experts

You listen solemnly to the President of the USA making a speech

Now and again you switch channels to view mass religious hysteria and total chaos worldwide

You are surprised to find that New York is completely destroyed

You are reluctantly joined by a beautiful kick-ass woman technical expert, who doesn’t like you at first. However, once you have saved the world together, you will be up to your apricots, so don’t worry.

Your father will at last overcome his masculinity and admit he loves you.

You complain to your MP that men in uniforms spend a lot of time on the phone

There may be sharks

Smash & grab looters everywhere (but considerately leave the TVs, which people then watch mesmerised)

Everything’s really LOUD

Or really quiet

You’re in a panicking crowd running for your life carrying a small child

Some blind kid suddenly has the answer to everything

Your crumbling marriage is saved by impending apocalypse

Scientists have created a harmless mini black hole in their laboratory

Trump has 30 red buttons put on his desk, for Diet-Coke, Burgers, prostitutes, Fries, blackened Steak, KFC, pizza – to match the 3 nuclear buttons already there

STILL no-one seems to need to go to the loo

Bruce Willis appears from nowhere, barefoot.

The Authorities start to heed the flood of unsolicited advice from satirical websites.

You have a difficult relationship with your teenage son/daughter……but don’t worry, your kid may have dropped out of school…..but this hasn’t stopped them becoming a computer/maths/science genius….something they say in the heat of yet another argument inspires you to find the answer that has defeated the worlds top boffins for years….the disaster brings you closer together and by the end of the movie all your differences are resolved and you are the perfect family.

It’s 2020.

(Hattips: Al O’Pecia, Sinnick, Deceangli, oshaughnessy, Titus, Gerontius, Oxbridge, Filthy Rich & Wrenfoe)