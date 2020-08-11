Twitter finally bans Hitler after 80 years of racist tweets

A spokesman said that following a series of vile posts and attempts to sell off Nazi memorabilia over the weekend, his account had been permanently deleted.

‘Twitter takes all forms of racism seriously, and we’ve been warning Hitler for decades that his posts were upsetting people. He’s had over 67,000 warnings and sent to our naughty step on numerous occasions’.

Hitler’s Facebook and Instagram, which are chock full of racist, homophobic and provocative comments, are now under investigation. Facebook said that although there was some evidence to show Hitler did make the trains run on time, that is no excuse for hurtful bile. It did admit, however, that all the fuss goes down fantastically well with its advertisers.