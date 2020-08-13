Biden selects Kamala Harris to be his running-mate and carer

Generously Senator Harris has agreed to help Joe Biden win the Presidency and finish his sentences. She will also be offering him hot meals, leisurely games of canasta and daily briefings as to what day it is.

Rumours persist of Mr. Biden’s mental fragility, particularly as he is convinced, he is running against Richard Nixon. It is hoped that having a strong, independent woman on the ticket, will give Joe somewhere to put his hands.

Supporters of Kamala are not wild about the optics of a Black/Asian American carrying a doddery, old white guy – as it sounds too similar to the plot of every Oscar winning movie. Although the one advantage to being second in line to a 78-year-old, is that you are one long-nap from the Presidency.

A spokesman for Mr. Biden said: ‘Joe is proud to announce Senator Harris as his running mate – he just can’t remember doing it’.

(hattip Filthy Rich)