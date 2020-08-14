Worker fears over returning to work reduced if office has Air Con

Sweaty Brits who have been reluctant to return to the office due to Coronavirus concerns are now having a rethink.

The findings are from a new study published today by Air Con. manufacturer ‘Hot Crack Solutions.’ The study revealed that a staggering 62% of sweat soaked Brits are thinking of peeling themselves off the sofa, putting on their business-shorts and heading back in to that cool, sweet heavenly office.

One worker told us: ‘I can’t predict whether next week I won’t suddenly feel unsafe back in the office and have to return to home-working. The best I can give you right now is a 14-day long range forecast.’