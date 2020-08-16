Laura Kuenssberg to share bubble-bath with Nigel Farage

Tim Davie, not actually Director General of the BBC yet, said: ‘We have to follow stringent bias regulations in our reporting. This means that whoever is most vociferous in accusing us of left-wing bias and threatens us with legal action, receives wall-to-wall coverage at the expense of all other political stances.’

‘On Monday, we were covering a live piece about the Greens and how they’ve had a long-standing policy which would have prevented the global spread of Corona Virus. But an anonymous call came in from Islington with the code words ‘uniquely defunded’ and we had to pull the crew, send them to Dover, and hit our new quota of using the word ‘invasion’ six times per minute.’

Asked if he thought the BBC was pandering to the right-wing, he replied: ‘I’m not sure, I’ll have to ask Nigel’.