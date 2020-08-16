Lockdown Boxsets

Here’s five of the most exciting new shows for you to binge watch this autumn

1. Sellafield

The follow up to HBO’s critically acclaimed ‘Chernobyl’, this 14 part drama painstakingly recreates the dramatic events of 1987 when junior technician Martin Trubshaw accidentally dropped a coronation chicken sandwich on the main reactor control panel at Sellafield nuclear power plant.

2. Moron

Moron is a new 48 episode Danish police procedural already described by critics as ‘eye-wateringly tedious.’ Join Chief Inspector (if that’s what they’re called in Denmark) Kurt Moron as he investigates allegations of vote rigging against his country’s 2002 Eurovision entry

3. Toby Young – My Struggle

Amazon Prime’s gripping new drama charts the life of Britain’s most celebrated intellectual as our hero rails against liberal elitism and the disappointing state of Claudia Winkleman’s breasts. A true coming-of-age (56) story, can plucky underdog Toby overcome the insidious elitist forces determined to suppress his freedom of speech, with only his privileged upbringing, Oxbridge education and high-profile media career by his side?

4. Masterchef – The Tramps

Join John Torode and Greg Wallace as they attempt to find the greatest amateur chef among Britain’s hobo community. Can these down-and-outs (the tramps, not John and Greg) create a sumptuous 3 course banquet from just a half eaten chicken doner and a few cans of Kestrel Super Strength?

5. The Listmakers

Adam Curtis’ thought provoking new documentary that explores how once respected media organisations (and the Daily Express) turned to mass producing pointless lists instead of actual content.