Nicola Sturgeon ‘sorry’ for displaying competence

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today apologised after her administration briefly exceeded the agreed standards of incompetence set by other world leaders.

‘I accept that we did not get it right. Instead of being upfront and consistent with things we should really have stuck to issuing increasingly complex and bizarre regulations and implementing whatever hair-brained ideas our unqualified advisors came up with regardless of the human cost, and for that I apologise.’

Douglas Ross, who won a Daily Record competition to lead the Scottish Tories this week, was glad of the apology, ‘This is long overdue. It’s as if she thinks she can be taken seriously simply by trying to be trustworthy and accountable. When really she should be concentrating on doing press-ups in front of journalists and expecting a standing ovation for drinking a glass of water one handed.’

Asked what she could do to try and bring herself down the standards of other world leaders Ms Sturgeon replied, ‘Not sure, grow a penis maybe?’