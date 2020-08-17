Migrant crisis latest – Johnson confirms English Channel to be mined

In order to deal with illegal migrants crossing the channel, Boris Johnson has formed an elite task force comprising himself, Gavin Williamson, Priti Patel and Mark Francois.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures so I am announcing today we are mining the English Channel to stop these foreign types coming here willy-nilly,” said Johnson, whilst behind him Patel smirked with glee and Williamson and Francois capered around like a couple of Morris Dancers on Speed.

“Yes, this is it! We’re going to blow them clean out of the water if they try to get up to any sneaky tricks,” enthused Williamson as he hooched up his khaki shorts then re-clipped his snake belt to hold them safely in place.

When asked what Germany had to do with the matter all four looked a little shifty. Then as reporters looked on in bemusement, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra was wheeled into Downing Street and the PM and colleagues broke into a shaky rendition of Land of Hope and Glory followed by Jerusalem.

As they went back inside No. 10 Mr Johnson was overhead saying: ‘Look here Williamson you beastly little tick, I thought you said you could hold a tune. See me in my study after Prep.’