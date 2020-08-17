Trump attempts to stop more bad Polls by invading Poland

‘The president thinks the polls come from Poland,’ said an unnamed White House source. He’s convinced of this because he says Quinnipiac sounds Polish.

‘He repeatedly asks why they can’t just invade Poland. During one briefing he marked up directions on a map for his generals to follow. However this caused further confusion as the president had mistakenly circled Alabama. Again.’

It’s unclear what Trump has against Alabama. One theory is that because Alabama sounds like Obama, that’s where the president thinks Obama lives.

This is not the first time the president has looked to resolve his domestic problems with international solutions. In 2019 Trump attempted to squash the Green New Deal by purchasing Greenland. And before that he married Melania.

Meanwhile polls show that Trump’s support with his own supporters is starting to weaken. One pollster told us: ‘He’s beginning to lose support amongst moderate racists, Evangelical Christians and men with mustaches.’

In a poll of his own family Trump trailed Biden by 15 points and Trump is said to be considering action against the Rasmussen poll by sinking their Viking fleet.