ITV bosses pin hopes on ‘A Bucket of Shite’ for Autumn schedule dominance

ITV has revealed it’s pinning its hopes on a new quiz entertainment programme to oust BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing as king of the weekend prime time shows this Autumn.

A Bucket of Shite, basically a revamped version of 321 for the new millennium, will see host Stephen Mulhern front a zany show with more than a few echoes of the 1970s smash hit. Head of Light Entertainment Martin Banks explains.

‘X Factor is past its prime and even we don’t have the cheek to bring back that Take Me Out guff fronted by Paddy McGuinness, so A Bucket of Shite is the new biggie for us. Like its predecessor it’s a game show and an entertainment show all rolled into one, with many of today’s live music guests interspersing the game segments.’

‘Basically the goal is to win an all-expenses-paid luxury holiday or a car but avoid taking home Cacky, the lovable bucket of shite who is programme’s eponymous mascot. Focus groups agree a punchy, zeitgeisty and harder-hitting hero chimes with today’s more demanding audiences.’

Alongside ‘The Golden Shit’, a reboot of the 1970s Bob Monkhouse vehicle, in which the original crossbows will be replaced with clinical dysentery patients, ITV is hopeful of winning the ratings war this Autumn.

But TV Critic Keven O’Sullivan has seen the pilot of a Bucket of Shite and isn’t convinced telling Eamonn Holmes: ‘It’s different, I’ll give it that, and in Stephen Mulhern you get all the smugness and irritation factor of Ant & Dec scarily rolled into one uncanny melding of both. But for me Cacky lacks the lovability Dusty Bin had, and although just like 321 there are impenetrable riddles to solve, I’m really not sure this is the winner ITV thinks it will be.’

‘One riddle where the prize would have been a top-of-the-range 72″ plasma TV went – I am a camera – the sun never knows the eagle – bread is my 5-string banjo – but not on a motorway – pick me and you’ll never make a muckle. I mean, come on Eamonn, even Alan Turing couldn’t have worked that bastard out.’

Chipchase, Hat-tip FlashArry