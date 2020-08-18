The band was famous in the 80s with a string of hits including: “Ds Are Not Enough”, “The Look of Gove”, “All of My Hard Work”, “U.O.U.” (formally “S.O.S”).

Due to Coronavirus, and a lack of live gigs, Ofqual had to assess their name based on chart rankings.

A spokesman for the group claim this is unfair, but Ofqual just say,”That Was Then but This Is Now”

An Ofqal spokesman also confirmed that reforming Swedish supergroup ABBA will be touring next summer under their newly Ofqal awarded name ACDC.

Other groups have been affected in a similar way such as the Ceatles, with their song “Let it D”.

hat-tip SteveB