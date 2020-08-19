Summer holiday Cabinet coach trip plunges over cliff

The government’s annual vacation together in a 1950s red double-decker bus has ended in tragic comedy as it has plunged 2,000 feet into a ravine in the Dordogne. All on board are believed to have been crushed under Grant Shapps’ ego.

The Cabinet Cock-up Coach, formerly Boris’s Blunder Bus, did not have a black box, but local emergency services are sauntering to the scene in an attempt to recover a £16 Dixons cassette recorder which may provide insight into what went right.

Local eyewitness Les Onions said, “Boris Johnson was asleep at the wheel. Even though another hairpin u-turn was imminent, he just didn’t wake up or react in time. The bus must have been going at speeds in excess of 5 miles per hour.”

Crash scene investigators momentarily looked up from their Heat Magazine word searches to speculate from afar on the evidence that Boris Johnson did have a history of not being able to apply the brakes and had terminal difficulty in finding reverse. “Frankly, we’re astonished he managed to get going.”

The conductor, Jacob Rees-Mogg, fell off the back of the bus during one of many previous achingly slow hairpin u-turns and plummeted into a different valley.