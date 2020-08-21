Britain’s 16 year olds are the brightest in history.

With this year’s GCSE results reaching record highs, this generation of 16 year olds have proved themselves to be the cleverest in history.

Meanwhile, Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Education (for the time being) is looking into reasons for the 12.5% increase in the pass rate. He has decided therefore, that the school year will now run from September to March, with students spending the rest of the year revising on Roblox and Fortnite.

He is hoping that the success of this year’s results can be repeated, and has said that if we can keep this level of improvement up, we should be getting more than a 100% pass rate in a few years time.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has stated that thanks to Brexit, we now have a world beating secondary education system.