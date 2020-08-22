An in-depth study by Which? Poison Magazine has found that Novichok doesn’t cut it in the growing market of deadly poisons and diseases.

The report concluded that although Novichok showed great promise, consumer perception to it remained localised and did not significantly effect behaviour as claimed by the manufacturer. Novichok scored only 2 stars, whereas Polonium received a three-star rating.

The study also examined distribution methods. Door knob application scored much more highly than umbrella tips. More recent fashions of popping it in a cup of tea have not yet inspired the market to switch in great numbers, but it is one to watch for the future.

Which? Poison recommended best buy for 2020 is Covid-19, scoring the maximum of 5 stars. Overall, consumers are strongly urged to switch to Chinese-made ahead of the traditional Russian preferences.