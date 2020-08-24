Andrew Neil to represent the UK at Eurovision 2021

Following the cancellation of The Andrew Neil Show, the BBC have been looking for a new role for him. And with most canteen staff currently furloughed, they believe they have finally found the perfect opportunity, fronting the UK’s entry for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Neil was hand-picked by a team of leading lights from the UK music industry, and James Blunt, to represent Britain, with one explaining ‘He’s a complete package. He’s got the look, the voice, the moves and the furious right wing politics that we desperately need on stage. We see no reason Andrew can’t storm to at least 21st place next year. Besides, if he can keep ‘This Week’ going for 16 years then clearly, anything is possible’

Not everyone was excited by the news though. Eurovision superfan Martin Jones, from his bedroom bedecked with posters of Sonia and Michael Ball, struck a cautious note ‘I simply don’t think this is going to work. Can you honestly say that you’d find the image of Andrew Neil, clad in tight, figure hugging spandex, sweatily gyrating to some bland europop in any way appealing? It will completely detract from the gravitas of the contest.’

Rumours also abound that Neil’s former This Week co-host Michael Portillo was considering representing his father’s native Spain at next year’s show, although a Spanish insider dismissed the idea, ‘Sorry, that’s not happening. He’s just too camp, even for Eurovision.’