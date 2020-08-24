Government to roll out new restrictions in the style of ‘Simon says’

From next week the government is trialling a new method of delivering information to the public by releasing it in the style of popular children’s game ‘Simon says’.

This is a drastic switch from their current strategy which is based on Jenga.

A government official told us, “’Simon says’ is a very popular game for children, so if children can understand the rules then adults should have no excuse.”

He added, “Simon didn’t tell you to go abroad during the middle of a global pandemic. But he probably will tell you to quarantine for 14 days when you get back.”

“It all comes back to ‘Stay alert’. That phrase doesn’t seem so silly now, does it?”

The government drawing inspiration from children’s games is nothing new. They’ve been playing ‘Pass the parcel’ with blame for years.

Mr Kerry T