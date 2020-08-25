Coronavirus will be with us for between two years and forever, say scientists

Scientists have stood shoulder to shoulder and confirmed that the Coronavirus ‘might be with us for two years, or maybe forever,’ citing in-depth studies evaluating the progress of the virus.

‘It’s taken a lot of work to determine this range of probable dates,’ said one of the scientists, confirming that they had narrowed it down from ‘going away anytime between tomorrow at 8am precisely and when the universe ends.’ They admitted the end of the universe was still an outlier prediction, but agreed that tomorrow is ‘highly improbable.

The study, commissioned by the government, has cost just shy of £3T ‘give or take a tenner’ and was conducted with scientists who graduated during lockdown, selected by an algorithm that demonstrated they were all ‘well bright, at least 27% brighter than last year’s crop.’