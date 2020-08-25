“Nothing to do with me, I was on holiday” says Boris

Boris Johnson has returned to work and issued a statement reminding everybody that he has been on holiday, the exam grades fiasco is nothing to do with him, and nobody should consider him in any way responsible for this mess.

The Prime Minister spent last week in the Scottish highlands with partner Carrie Symonds and baby Wilfred, teaching his infant son the importance of hiding from responsibility.

“Of course I would have helped out sooner if I’d known what was happening, but I was in a remote part of the country with no internet access or phone signal.” explained Johnson, while carefully deleting 283 missed calls from “Gav” on his mobile.

“I’m back now though, ready to jolly well take charge of running this show and finding a suitable scapegoat. I would just ask, once again, that you bear in mind I was away and therefore should not be blamed for any decisions my cabinet took in my absence. Even if they were discussed with me before I went.”

Boris went on to praise the performance of Gavin Williamson, pointing in particular to the way in which the Education Secretary managed to refuse to take responsibility for any of the shambles, while also issuing a statement that included the word “sorry” despite not actually being an apology.

“To apologise for something is to take responsibility for it and accept that it may be at least partially your fault that it went wrong, and that is not what this government is about.” said Boris.

The PM had to abandon his Highland trip after he was bitten on the arse by a midge. The lead singer for Ultravox was unavailable for comment.

Hat tip Myke