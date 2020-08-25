Rare pair of Gandhi’s glasses smashed after going under the hammer

A pair of gold-rimmed glasses that belonged to the fakir and guru, Mohandas K. Gandhi, have been smashed to bits by an over-enthusiastic auctioneer.

The well known religious figure was well known for giving away his spectacles and then falling over his spinning wheels as a direct consequence.

The glasses were left in the auction house’s post box with a note attached saying, ‘These glasses once belonged to that Gandhi bloke, so please flog them off for big money.’

They were purchased over the phone by an American collector, Rothman P Getty for £260,000, slightly over the estimated price of £9.99.

Mr Getty spoke of his sadness at the glasses demise. ‘I’ve loved this Ben Kingsley guy, ever since Sexy Beast. There was a man who thought it was trendy to hang around in rags, wanted everyone to live in villages, hated modernity and machines and didn’t want folks eating their cows, even in the middle of a famine. I heard the auctioneer say “Going, going, gone” then a terrible smashing sound. Maybe he should have gone to Specsavers.’