Devil confirms unlimited places in hell reserved for those ending email with ‘best’

There will no limits on the places available in hell for those who insist on signing off their emails with the annoying one-worder ‘best’, the Devil has confirmed today.

In an rare circular email to allearth recipients, Beelzebub cautioned against the use of the term under any circumstances. ‘Best what?’, said Satan. ‘You’d best reply to my email? Best foot forward? George Best? What in actual hell does this nonsense mean. How much longer would it take to you to add ‘wishes’ on the end and make the recipient feel a bit warm and fluffy?’

‘And while I’m at it, cheers, warmly and ‘In anticipation’ should be binned too’, continued the Devil. ‘And if I see another ‘hey’ at the start of an email between colleagues, it’ll make my blood boil. As per my previous emails, which I have reattached guidance for your convenience’.

‘I await your response. Please advise’, the Devil signed off.