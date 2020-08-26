Proms Fear Of ‘All the Right Words, But Not Necessarily In The Right Order’

The handful of people likely to form the socially-distanced audience at the last night of this year’s Promenade Concerts will be asked to bring kazoos, or a paper and comb, or else just hum along while the concluding anthems Rule Britannia and Jerusalem are played.

‘We are anxious to ensure that no-one accidentally gets the words wrong’, explained a politically correct spokesman spokesperson spokesthing nongenderspecificspeaker commentator, ‘or even sings all the right words but fails to put them in the right order, and ends up with something totally unacceptable or absolutely horrible, like “Slaves never, never will be Britons”.’