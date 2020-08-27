Man who never watches The Proms to boycott The Proms

Enfield based opinion enthusiast Arthur Wright was one of many people up in arms today after the BBC’s decision to only broadcast instrumental versions of the Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory at this year’s Proms.

‘It’s an outrage’ he frothed earlier, ‘There I was, calmly enjoying my second pint of Strongbow at about half nine in Spoons this morning when all of sudden I heard the news. Well that’s me done, no more Proms for me, not that I’ve ever watched it.

Typical bloody leftie BBC. If it wasn’t for Mrs Brown’s Boys and the wife’s quite complex sexual fantasies about Richard Osman then I probably wouldn’t pay my licence fee at all’

This was Wright’s second disappointment in two days. ‘Yeah, yesterday my mate Bert told me that The National Trust had tweeted something about Black Lives Matter. That was it for me. Maybe I’ll never experience the exquisite Georgian interiors of Croft Castle in Herefordshire now, but you know what National Trust, I don’t care. All Lives Matter! Well, apart from refugees, gays, women and anyone who enjoys watching Newsnight Review obviously’

‘So that’s it. I’m done with them as well. What is The National Trust anyway? Something to do with badgers isn’t it?’