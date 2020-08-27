Phase II trial begins for “One simple exercise that can cure your back pain!”

A simple yet humiliating Yoga pose that claims to cure back pain has begun a phase II trial this week.

The exercise is done by lying on your back, grabbing your ankles and then pulling them up to your face whilst pointing your rectum skyward. You then hold this pose until you start questioning your life choices.

The exercise was discovered by accident when a researcher at Oxford university mistakenly clicked on a promoted Tweet.

200 gullible idiots were enrolled in to the trial. Participants had to be aged between 30-65, suffer from chronic back pain, and have purchased at least one celebrity fitness DVD.

In the double blind trial participants did not know which exercise they were performing. They were literally blind-folded and then placed in either the therapeutic pose, or a placebo pose. The doctors were also blind-folded so they could not tell which patients they were treating. One doctor told us “When you’re on the cutting edge of bullshit science, sometimes you have to stumble around in the dark.”

The trial follows on from the successful phase I efficacy trial which showed that it was possible for a human being to kiss their own ass.

Mr Kerry T