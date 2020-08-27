Scientists solve family lockdown squabbles using Einstein’s Theory of Relatives

Since the start of lockdown and social distancing measures, there’s been a dramatic rise in the level of family bickering and arguments across the UK.

The Office of National Statistics has provided alarming new figures and found that it’s down to pure unadulterated boredom. 10% of family disputes concern driving ten minutes to see an elderly relative locked up in a care home Gulag, while 35% are over who is going to stand in the queue at Aldi. A further 15% are about changing the bathroom tiles from that hideous avocado, 20% on how long Barry can spend on his X-Box, while the rest are over whether Gavin & Stacey is better than Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Now scientists have begun to turn the tide and reduce the overall squabble level by using Einstein’s Theory of Relatives. Professor Philip Berry, from Cambridge University, explained that it’s making a huge impact.

‘In parts of the West Midlands, we’ve seen a 20% reduction overall in squabbles since using Einstein’s theory, although the incessant arguments surrounding the Gavin and Stacey versus Mrs Brown’s Boys question seem surprisingly stubborn.’