The ‘one’ it ‘always was’ quits due to stress

Harold Robson, 57, has quit his post of making true the popular observation that ‘There’s always one, isn’t there?’, citing stress and exhaustion from overwork. Robson has spent a frantic career being the annoying exception to a broadly benevolent rule and has worked himself into the ground

‘From speeding to cut in at the front of a queue of traffic at a roadworks so I could make it to a wedding to photobomb the pictures and still have time to take my dog for a walk and hang up a bag of poo right next to the dedicated waste bin, it was a 24/7 job,’ said a visibly drained Robson, speaking from his seat in front of the sightscreen at the Oval.

‘After all, it’s true there is always one – and that was me. The pressure was relentless,’ he confessed. ‘The trouble was there really was one – and only one. It wouldn’t have been so bad if there had been two or more. But that’s downsizing for you. What a bunch of considerate tossers the rest of the country are.’

‘And as for holidays, no chance. That was my busiest time. Do you know how much the small change needed to pay for a return flight to Magaluf in cash weighs? Took ages to get the check-in desk to accept it. And the one litre bottle of Scotch in my hand luggage.”

Since Robson’s retirement, an unusual serenity has settled over the UK. From schoolrooms where no-one has flicked a bogey at the blackboard for an hour to office parties where the photocopier is left unmolested and weddings where no-one farts when the vicar asks for objections, life has begun to flow more smoothly. However, not everyone was pleased at his decision to call it a day early.

‘What with pension shortfalls and retirement ages going up, people in this country are working longer and harder than ever before. We all know we’ve got to keep our noses to the grindstone,’ said Sidney Jones of Littlehampton. ‘But there’s always one, isn’t there?’

Sir Lupus