Finding his rally tickets and most virulent hashtags compassionately swamped by K-pop activists, Donald Trump has boldly ‘reclaimed’ the genre, astounding supporters by transforming the Republican convention into a torch-waving electropop extravaganza.

While generally stupified by most things, including the moon, electric-trickery, and women having opinions, viewers were reduced to dribbling speechlessness at the sight of the leader of the world’s largest idiocracy clad in ominously straining stars and stripes PVC hotpants caterpillaring across the stage screeching, “Lick my irradiated ass, Bidey!”

Supporter Sam ‘Good Ole Boy’ Jenson spat out his plug of chewing tobacco to say; “Wa-hen we saw the glitterball ‘n’ backin’ hoedowners, we wuz worried he wouldn’t be spewin’ out the vile, dee-visive hatespeak every right-thinking, pitchfork wavin’ patriot was pantin’ for.

“But when he sang it instead- ‘mazin’! Soon had us hollerin’ along like hogs on Bacon Day. He surely nailed all the traditional Southern K-pop moves, too, like Buildin’ Ma Wall, Swallowin’ Down The Bleach, and Keep Kneelin’ Till He Ain’t Breathin’ No More.”

Trump- or SuperT PussyGrab, as the sealion of slutdrops now insists on being called- confirmed that following the convention, his ‘I ain’t never met no Steve Badman’ tour will enjoy an exclusive 3-month barricaded-in residency in the White House underground bunker, steamrollering him into a second term without all that tiresome vote-rigging admin.