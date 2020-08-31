Elon Musk hacks pig’s brain to find out if they really are happy in sh$t

The next stage of human cognition may be based on our understanding of the pig brain; revealing whether Piglet really likes Winnie the Pooh and where the hell pork-scratchings come from? By successfully putting a neuralink in a pig, Mr. Musk’s ultimate plan is to take humans to the next stage of evolution, by helping us to find our own truffles.

Initial data has revealed startling evidence that pigs like to lounge in the sun but hate the smell of bacon sandwiches. In theory an enhanced pig would be able to control a phone, although they will still struggle to get a phone contract.

It still means that neauralink technology would need to transfer from swine to human or, as the scientists call it, a pig in a poke. It is quite possibly we will discover that pigs and humans have more in common than just enjoying a belly rub and re-runs of Top Gear.

Mr. Musk said people should not be concerned about the ethics or complications with human trials, as he is only 20 mins from the nearest knackers’ yard. Admitted one scientist: ‘If we wanted to find out what a pig thought, we could have just read a tweet by Toby Young’.