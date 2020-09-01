Post-coital cuddle goes on 30 seconds too long

Happily married couple, Aadi and Caroline Baptiste, were just enjoying the afterglow of a rigorous bout of lovemaking, when both discovered, simultaneously, that they had outstayed their welcome. Caught in a mutual clinch of fake affection, both were forced to pretend they ‘heard a noise outside’ in order to evacuate the bed and semblance of romance.

Commented Aadi: ‘Usually its just one of us who clings on too long. Fortunately, the other one is always quick to point out that bins still need doing or that we may have forgotten to record our favourite crime series. It’s just a diplomatic way of saying, get your sweaty hands off me, you’re freaking me out and its far too hot’.

Caroline confirmed: ‘Normally I’d have no qualms about turning over and making some snarky comment about the damp patch. Or just telling Aadi to clean his teeth, despite me having seen him do it fifteen minutes earlier. It’s the kind thing to do’.

Instead both were left intertwined for far too long, despite both needing to fart. In the future, Aadi and Caroline agreed that they needed some sort of warning system to say that their post-coital time had elapsed, said Caroline: ‘Yeah, we’re thinking about getting a kid’.